Shoreline Parks Bond needs 44 more ballots to validate

Photo courtesy King county elections After over 14,000 votes cast, Shoreline's Parks Bond is 44 votes shy of validation. After over 14,000 votes cast, Shoreline's Parks Bond is 44 votes shy of validation.





Ballots may still trickle in from mailed ballots but this election has gone from nail-biter to cliff-hanger.







Number of additional ballots needed: 44



Yes votes are not the problem



Yes votes needed: 8,455

Yes votes cast: 9,961





Number of ballots received so far: 14,048

Required number of ballots to validate the election:14,092