Echo Lake closed to all activities due to toxic algae

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Photo by Marla Tullio
Water sampling at Echo Lake has confirmed the presence of toxic algae. Echo Lake, including access to the swimming beach at Echo Lake Park, is closed until at least May 7, 2021.

Toxic algae is harmful and can even be fatal when ingested. 
Do not swim, wade, fish, or engage in other activities that would cause contact with the water at Echo Lake. 
Please do not allow pets to come into contact with or drink the lake water.

For those who plan to participate in the opening weekend of the 2021 Trout Derby, Lake Ballinger or Green Lake are the two nearest participating lakes in the competition.



