Register now for the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center fundraiser

Friday, April 23, 2021


In two weeks, join the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center staff, supporters, volunteers, and beloved community for our Happy Days on the Horizon virtual fundraiser! Register today to receive important information and access to the fundraiser.


Our organization has been serving older adults in our community by providing a range of vital services. From Financial Workshops to Mental Health and Social Work counselings, we are here to improve the quality of life for our community members. 

We also have worked tirelessly this past year to help provide hot meals, wellness calls, and social opportunities. We could not do this without our amazing staff, volunteers, and health care professionals, and you, our dedicated supporters.



