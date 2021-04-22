Earth Day town hall meeting today with KC Councilmember Dembowski

Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jeanne

Kohl-Welles co-sponsored legislation to speed

the transition of King County Metro to a zero

emissions fleet. Photo courtesy King County. Earth Day Virtual Town Hall - Today, April 22, 2021 at 6pm





We will be joined by a panel of experts on the issues of climate change and environmental protection, who will be available to answer your questions.



Climate change is the most serious issue that humanity must confront to ensure the viability and livability of our planet for future generations.











I am looking forward to sharing with you what your county government is doing to address climate change and hearing your questions, thoughts, and ideas.The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CouncilmemberRodDembowski/live . You do not need a Facebook account to participate.Email your questions to rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov with “town hall question” in the subject line.Rod DembowskiKing County Council206.477.1001

Successfully addressing this issue will require a worldwide effort, and local action.

Dear Friends and Neighbors,To celebrate Earth Day, I am hosting a virtual town hall with King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles at 6:00pm tomorrow.