Lt. Governor Denny Heck: Historic for its lawmaking: 2021 Regular Session Adjourns Sine Die

Washington state legislature 2021





Lt. Governor Denny Heck released a statement following the adjournment of the 2021 Regular Session of the 67th Legislature:“The 2021 session was the most consequential legislative session I’ve witnessed during my 48 years in and out of state government service. The past 105 days will shape Washington for years to come, and I hope every Washingtonian will join me in thanking the hundreds of legislative support staff who made it possible."When the pandemic turned our world upside down last spring, these behind-the-scenes public servants got to work preparing our state’s Article II legislative branch for the unprecedented challenge of legislating virtually. The Legislature’s professional staff pulled off a miracle of democracy, and Washington state owes them an enormous debt of gratitude."I want to specifically thank the Senate rostrum staff led by Secretary Brad Hendrickson and Deputy Secretary Sarah Bannister, as well as the bipartisan Senate Counsel team of Jeannie Gorrell and Victoria Cantore. I am deeply grateful for their stewardship of the Washington State Senate and for the personal kindness and care they’ve extended to me throughout this session."I also want to thank the 49 members of the Washington State Senate for their contributions to our state’s democratic process. Anyone flipping between TVW and C-SPAN can see for themselves the stark difference in tone between our state and national legislatures. You’ll learn something watching a floor debate in Olympia. You’ll get a headache watching Congress."Over the last 105 days, the Senate came together in a bipartisan fashion when their values and priorities aligned. When they disagreed with each other, they were able to do so with civility and respect, acknowledging the humanity of political adversaries. This is how a healthy democracy works, and it can work while still being pushed to do better."I want to congratulate Senator Billig and the entire Senate Democratic Caucus on the historic legislation they’ve advanced this session. Their collaborative, inclusive leadership style is a model for Washington’s future, and the legislation they’ve passed this session will benefit every generation of Washingtonians – especially our children and young people."I also want to commend Senator Braun and the entire Senate Republican Caucus leadership for ably representing the perspective they bring to Olympia. Their contributions were constructive, policy-driven, and offered in good-faith."In the interim, I look forward to chairing the bicameral, bipartisan Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations as we conduct the first business competitiveness analysis of our state’s economy since the Great Recession. Washington’s best days lie ahead.”