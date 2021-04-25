Case updates April 23, 2021

Sunday, April 25, 2021

  
Positive cases in King county

Vaccine Locations
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here

Case updates April 23, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 31,795,248 - 62,579 in one day
  • Total deaths 568,237 - 860 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 395,312 -  1,718 new cases  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,845 - 73 new 
  • Total deaths 5,434 - 0 new 

King county 
  • Total cases 95,878 - 408 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,664 - 19 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,503 - 1 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,524 - 77 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,300 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 388 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,252 -  11 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 93 - 1 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 305 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change

Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  