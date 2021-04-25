Case updates April 23, 2021
Sunday, April 25, 2021
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here
Case updates April 23, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,795,248 - 62,579 in one day
- Total deaths 568,237 - 860 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 395,312 - 1,718 new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,845 - 73 new
- Total deaths 5,434 - 0 new
King county
- Total cases 95,878 - 408 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,664 - 19 in a day
- Total deaths 1,503 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,524 - 77 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,300 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 388 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,252 - 11 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 93 - 1 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 305 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment