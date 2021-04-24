Shoreline Rotary welcomes speaker Theresa LaCroix from the Senior Center
Saturday, April 24, 2021
|Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, under the umbrella of Sound Generations, is OUR Center!
Executive Director Theresa LaCroix will tell us about what changes have occurred at the Center over the last couple of years that have really helped step up the services being offered to the 50+ crowd.
From recreational activities and educational classes, to social and health assistance, there are many services to choose from, even during this challenging time.
Part of their mission statement says “our staff, volunteers, instructors and facilitators strive to foster a fun, relaxed atmosphere where lasting friendships form and memories are created.”
For many, the Senior Center is a lifeline. Let’s give Theresa a warm Shoreline Rotary welcome!
