Shoreline Rotary welcomes speaker Theresa LaCroix from the Senior Center

Join in for a Zoom Rotary Meeting Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell!



The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, under the umbrella of Sound Generations, is OUR Center!





Executive Director Theresa LaCroix will tell us about what changes have occurred at the Center over the last couple of years that have really helped step up the services being offered to the 50+ crowd.





From recreational activities and educational classes, to social and health assistance, there are many services to choose from, even during this challenging time.





Part of their mission statement says “our staff, volunteers, instructors and facilitators strive to foster a fun, relaxed atmosphere where lasting friendships form and memories are created.”





For many, the Senior Center is a lifeline. Let’s give Theresa a warm Shoreline Rotary welcome!





