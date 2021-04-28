UW Medicine opens a COVID-19 vaccination site in Shoreline to serve north end cities

Firuza Hsanova receiving her vaccination



UW Medicine opened a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Shoreline on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 expanding access to the Moderna vaccine for residents of North King County 18 and older.





Cynthia Dold, Associate Vice President for Clinical Operations, UW Medicine, at the press conference. To the left are Kathy Pompeo, Division Chief of EMS, Shoreline Fire Department, and County Executive Dow Constantine.



“We are excited to partner with the Shoreline and neighboring fire departments and King County to ensure that community members in this area have easy access to COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Cynthia Dold, Associate Vice President for Clinical Operations, UW Medicine. Signage outside the auditorium





The clinic will operate from 9am - 5:30pm Monday-Friday. The UW Medicine North King County Vaccination Clinic will operate in the auditorium at the north end of the Shoreline Center located at 18560 1st Ave NE in Shoreline.





Cameron Shore receiving his vaccination. There is an increase in serious cases for ages 16-24.

“The North King County residents have been underserved since the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced. We are grateful for the partnership between UW Medicine, the Shoreline School District and local fire departments to help keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Kathy Pompeo, Division Chief of EMS, Shoreline Fire Department. Bothell and Shoreline fire personnel prep the syringes to administer the proper dose

Shoreline Fire will be coordinating staffing for administration of the vaccine, with the assistance of medical personnel from Bothell Fire Department and Northshore Fire Department personnel.



The site will start with administering 500 doses a day. If appointments do not reach 500, they will call people who are signed up on the on-call list. Within 28 days the number of vaccinations will increase to 1,000 a day so that both first and second vaccinations can be administered on the same days.





After vaccination, clients sit in the auditorium for 15 minutes

For those familiar with the Shoreline Center, the vaccinations are administered in a room adjacent to the auditorium. The client/patients are then directed to the auditorium where they wait the 15-20 minutes to make sure they do not have a reaction.



County Executive Dow Constantine, who spoke at the media event, stated that the King County Public Health Department will be working with individuals who contact them to arrange for in-home vaccinations if the individuals can not make it to a vaccination site.



Signs on 1st Ave NE direct people to the north parking lot and entrance to the auditorium

He encouraged everyone to receive a vaccination as well as to continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands. He is concerned about the increase of cases in individuals between 16-34 years of age who are being admitted to hospitals for treatment. He asked that everyone continue to follow precautions.





How to schedule









All appointments must be scheduled in advance; drop-ins will not be accepted. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule a vaccine at this location or another UW Medicine vaccination clinic, go to the UW Medicine vaccine site









The site is being operated in partnership with the Shoreline, Northshore, and Bothell fire departments, as well as the Shoreline School District where the site in located.