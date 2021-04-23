Jobs: WSDOT Northwest IT Manager









Job description and application





This position is required to conduct strategic planning, budgeting, purchasing, supervision of IT technical staff and serve as the senior IT consultant to the region. The Region IT Manager contributes to the WSDOT mission by providing and supporting the technology required to deliver transportation planning, highway project development, construction, and maintenance activities throughout the Northwest Region.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology (IT) Department is currently seeking to fill the NWR IT Manager position. This position directly manages the IT staff and IT resources for the Northwest Region.