Jobs: WSDOT Northwest IT Manager

Friday, April 23, 2021

WSDOT
Northwest IT Manager

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Information Technology (IT) Department is currently seeking to fill the NWR IT Manager position. This position directly manages the IT staff and IT resources for the Northwest Region.

This position is required to conduct strategic planning, budgeting, purchasing, supervision of IT technical staff and serve as the senior IT consultant to the region. The Region IT Manager contributes to the WSDOT mission by providing and supporting the technology required to deliver transportation planning, highway project development, construction, and maintenance activities throughout the Northwest Region.

Job description and application


