Case updates April 19, 2021 - King County remains in Phase 3 after review of metrics
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
|Positive cases in King county 4-20-2021
For large counties like King, the thresholds to remain in Phase 3 are fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period and fewer than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over a 7 day period.
A county must exceed both metrics to go to Phase 2. King County had been trending towards these thresholds since mid-march, but was below them as of the State’s evaluation on Monday. King County will remain in Phase 3. Precautions are still needed.
Case updates April 18, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,541,447 - 43,863 in one day
- Total deaths 564,813 - 456 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 388,718 - 1,798 new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,596 - 103 new
- Total deaths 5,407 - 13 new
King county
- Total cases 94,250 - 313 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,590 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 1,498 - 5 in a day
- Total cases 23,196 - 56 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,287 - -12 in a day
- Total deaths 386 - 2 in a day
- Total cases 2,218 - 1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 192 - -2 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
- cases 303 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
