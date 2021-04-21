Case updates April 19, 2021 - King County remains in Phase 3 after review of metrics

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

 

Positive cases in King county 4-20-2021

 Vaccine Locations
The State’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan defines the various phases related to re-opening and sets the metrics associated with moving up or down a phase. 

For large counties like King, the thresholds to remain in Phase 3 are fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period and fewer than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over a 7 day period. 

A county must exceed both metrics to go to Phase 2. King County had been trending towards these thresholds since mid-march, but was below them as of the State’s evaluation on Monday. King County will remain in Phase 3. Precautions are still needed.

Case updates April 18, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 31,541,447 - 43,863 in one day
  • Total deaths 564,813 - 456 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 388,718 -  1,798 new cases  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,596 - 103 new 
  • Total deaths 5,407 - 13 new 

King county 
  • Total cases 94,250 - 313 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,590 - 0 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,498 - 5 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,196 - 56 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,287 -   -12 in a day
  • Total deaths 386 - 2 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,218 -  1 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 192 - -2 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 303 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
