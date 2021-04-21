Case updates April 19, 2021 - King County remains in Phase 3 after review of metrics

Vaccine information and resources The State’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan defines the various phases related to re-opening and sets the metrics associated with moving up or down a phase. The State’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan defines the various phases related to re-opening and sets the metrics associated with moving up or down a phase.





For large counties like King, the thresholds to remain in Phase 3 are fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period and fewer than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over a 7 day period.



