Outdoor teen activity May 1 at the Teen Center features ice cream for all
Saturday, April 24, 2021
The Shoreline Teen Center is having an event on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at noon called Time Gauntlet.
Individuals or teams of two will go around the field at the teen center, completing challenges as fast as they can. There is a total of six challenges.
The first place winner(s) will get a portable charger, the second place winner(s) will get donuts, and all participants will get ice cream!
