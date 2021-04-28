Case updates April 26, 2021
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here
United States
- Total cases 31,924,610 - 38,201 in one day
- Total deaths 569,771 - 492 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 398,509 - 1092 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,033 - 83 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,462 - 12 new in one day
King county
- Total cases 96,744 - 147 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,742 - 29 in a day
- Total deaths 1,505 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,696 - 25 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,313 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 389 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,264 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 93 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 309 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
