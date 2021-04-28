Case updates April 26, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

 
Positive cases in King County

 Vaccine Locations
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here


Case updates April 26, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 31,924,610 - 38,201 in one day
  • Total deaths 569,771 - 492 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 398,509 - 1092 new cases in one day   
  • Total hospitalizations 22,033 - 83 new in one day  
  • Total deaths 5,462 - 12 new in one day   

King county 
  • Total cases 96,744 - 147 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,742 - 29 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,505 - 2 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,696 - 25 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,313 -  5 in a day
  • Total deaths 389 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,264 -  2 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 93 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 309 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  