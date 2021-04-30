Shoreline Police: Shoplifters are becoming more bold

Shoplifters are becoming more bold. They take advantage of store policies that prohibit employees from intervening. And, as is the case here, when an employee does intervene, they use threats of violence.

This shopping cart full of tools was rolled out of a Shoreline hardware store on 04/21/2021 around 4:43pm.



When the deputy asked the shoplifter for his side of the story, he stated that he was trying to get some money for the pressure washer he'd stolen, but had dropped the merchandise when store personnel confronted him.





He also said that he "would never come back to the store" and that "all this was not needed."





In speaking with store personnel, deputies were told that the male had attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart of merchandise.





As they tried to confront him, the suspect took an ax (stolen from the store) and continued to hit the shopping cart with it, leaving them to fear for their safety.



Once the male put the ax down, he left the cart and attempted to walk away but was confronted again by store personnel.





This was the point where deputies were flagged down.





A run of the shoplifter's name found he had misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and was carrying a credit card in someone else's name.



The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of Felony Harassment and Theft in the Third Degree.





Shoreline is a contract department of the King County Sheriff's Office.



