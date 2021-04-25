Third Place Books has a full week of virtual author events - one a day and two each on Thursday and Saturday

Sunday, April 25, 2021

MONDAY

Click any day on the Events Calendar to register for the upcoming livestream author events, presented by Third Place Books.


Books are available for purchase on the event page - they ship around the country, and offer in-store pickup in Lake Forest Park.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY AT 4PM

THURSDAY AT 7PM

FRIDAY

SATURDAY AT 1 PM

SATURDAY AT 7PM


Third Place Books is physically located in Lake Forest Park Town Center, upper level. Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.


Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  