Youth essay contest through National Veterans of Foreign Wars

Thursday, April 29, 2021


The National VFW holds an annual Youth Essay contest for three different age groups as follows:

The Voice of Democracy (VOD):

Theme is: "AMERICA: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?”

Total Cash Awards: $154,000
Top Individual National Cash Award: $30,000
Grades 9-12

The Patriot’s Pen

Theme is: "HOW CAN I BE A GOOD AMERICAN?”

Total Cash Awards: $55,000
Top Individual National Cash Award: $5,000
Grades 6-8

The WA State Youth Essay

Theme is: "WHY DO I STAND FOR MY COUNTRY'S FLAG?

Grand Prize: $100

Details and how to enter:

The deadline for each of the three contest entries, to be received by our Post, is on or before: October 31, 2021.

Details are on our website under the “Programs” menu, option: “Youth Essay Contest” --- which has more helpful information --- including links to the Entry Rules and Forms.

Blackburn Aurora VFW Post 3348
Shoreline and Northern King County

VFW website: www.vfw3348.org



