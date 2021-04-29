Youth essay contest through National Veterans of Foreign Wars
Thursday, April 29, 2021
The Voice of Democracy (VOD):
Theme is: "AMERICA: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?”
Total Cash Awards: $154,000
Top Individual National Cash Award: $30,000
Grades 9-12
The Patriot’s Pen
Theme is: "HOW CAN I BE A GOOD AMERICAN?”
Total Cash Awards: $55,000
Top Individual National Cash Award: $5,000
Grades 6-8
The WA State Youth Essay
Theme is: "WHY DO I STAND FOR MY COUNTRY'S FLAG?
Grand Prize: $100
Details and how to enter:
The deadline for each of the three contest entries, to be received by our Post, is on or before: October 31, 2021.
Details are on our website under the “Programs” menu, option: “Youth Essay Contest” --- which has more helpful information --- including links to the Entry Rules and Forms.
Blackburn Aurora VFW Post 3348
Shoreline and Northern King County
VFW website: www.vfw3348.org
Details are on our website under the “Programs” menu, option: “Youth Essay Contest” --- which has more helpful information --- including links to the Entry Rules and Forms.
Blackburn Aurora VFW Post 3348
Shoreline and Northern King County
VFW website: www.vfw3348.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment