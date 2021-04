Youth essay contest through National Veterans of Foreign Wars

The National VFW holds an annual Youth Essay contest for three different age groups as follows: The National VFW holds an annual Youth Essay contest for three different age groups as follows:









Details are on our website under the “Programs” menu, option: “Youth Essay Contest” --- which has more helpful information --- including links to the Entry Rules and Forms.



Blackburn Aurora VFW Post 3348

Shoreline and Northern King County



VFW website:





Theme is: "AMERICA: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?”Total Cash Awards: $154,000Top Individual National Cash Award: $30,000Grades 9-12Theme is: "HOW CAN I BE A GOOD AMERICAN?”Total Cash Awards: $55,000Top Individual National Cash Award: $5,000Grades 6-8Theme is: "WHY DO I STAND FOR MY COUNTRY'S FLAG?Grand Prize: $100