Jobs: WSDOT has two positions - Engineering Manager and Transportation Center Technician
Friday, April 30, 2021
Engineering Manager (WMS Band 03)
As the Engineering Manager for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Highway Construction Program, this position will apply advanced management principles and skills to manage organizations, programs, projects, and staff. This position will require a highly experienced manager to perform strategic planning for several core functions within the region. To achieve program success with the Highway Construction Program, this position is responsible for the establishment and implementation of policies that ensure the most efficient management of a multimillion-dollar budget and diverse workforce.
Job description and application here
Transportation Management Center Technician (Transportation Technician 3, In-Training)
Entry level opportunity in our new state-of-the-art facility. Candidates should have a passion for computers, real-time traffic management, and serving the people of Washington. Successful applicants will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications. This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, accidents, construction, and maintenance closures in the greater Seattle area, Canadian border, and Island County.
Job description and application here
0 comments:
Post a Comment