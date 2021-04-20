Shoreline Police: Brazen thief taken off the streets

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tool kit for stealing catalytic converters
From the King County Sheriff's Office

This brazen thief was caught in the act, in broad daylight.

On 04/15/2021 at 1:23pm, deputies were dispatched to a car prowl in progress at the 17500 block of Linden Ave N in Shoreline.
 
A resident heard the sound of power tools and looked out the window to see a male, on his back, underneath the family's Toyota Prius. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30's, wearing a blue shirt and sweatpants.
 
Deputies arrived at the scene to find the suspect walking away from the Prius. He was carrying two bags with him. Deputies immediately detained him.

A search of the suspect's bag yielded a jack, an electric saw, and an impact drill – tools needed to steal catalytic converters.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Theft in the Second Degree.

A new analysis from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) found that catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed in the past year with an average of 2,347 thefts per day nationwide.
 
Be vigilant. 
If you see something, say something. 
Don't hesitate to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

Shoreline is a contract department of the KCSO.



