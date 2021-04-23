Shorewood Softball vs. Shorecrest 4-21-21

Friday, April 23, 2021

Girls varsity fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs. Shorecrest at Meridian Park
4-21-2021
Shorewood coach Paul Jensen


Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Shorecrest: Sydney Telling and D. Houghtaung (catcher)

Shorewood: Rebecca Carson (10 k's) and Riley Wheaton (catcher)

Highlights

Shorecrest: 

Kyla Marcinkowski - 2-3 (2B, HR)
Meegan Henry - 1-3 (2B)

Shorewood: 

Rebecca Carson 2-3
Seville Lodwig 1-1
Marin Cady 1-3 (2B)



