Shorewood Softball vs. Shorecrest 4-21-21
Friday, April 23, 2021
4-21-2021
Shorewood coach Paul Jensen
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Shorecrest: Sydney Telling and D. Houghtaung (catcher)
Shorewood: Rebecca Carson (10 k's) and Riley Wheaton (catcher)
Highlights
Shorecrest:
Kyla Marcinkowski - 2-3 (2B, HR)
Meegan Henry - 1-3 (2B)
Shorewood:
Shorewood:
Rebecca Carson 2-3
Seville Lodwig 1-1
Marin Cady 1-3 (2B)
