Jobs: WSDOT Survey and Right of Way Technicians

Saturday, April 24, 2021

WSDOT
Survey and Right of Way Technician | TT3

Closing date: 5/9/2021 11:59pm Pacific

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has two exciting opportunity in our Shoreline office for two Survey and Right of Way Technicians (Transportation Technician 3). These positions will work with the Survey Crew and Right of Way Office and are integral to the Organization’s mission of construction, design, real estate acquisition and planning phases of WSDOT projects.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  