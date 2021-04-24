Jobs: WSDOT Survey and Right of Way Technicians
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Closing date: 5/9/2021 11:59pm Pacific
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has two exciting opportunity in our Shoreline office for two Survey and Right of Way Technicians (Transportation Technician 3). These positions will work with the Survey Crew and Right of Way Office and are integral to the Organization’s mission of construction, design, real estate acquisition and planning phases of WSDOT projects.
Job description and application
