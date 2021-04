Put your right foot forward

Put your left foot out

Do the Bunny Hop

Hop Hop Hop

Dance this new creation

It's the new sensation

Do the Bunny Hop

Hop Hop Hop

It was truly a new dance sensation back in 1954. A very simple and popular line dance with teenagers of the time. You could make the floor bounce if the crowd was in sync! My wabbits are still practicing.





-- Text and photos by Wayne Pridemore