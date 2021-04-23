Case updates April 21, 2021
Friday, April 23, 2021
Case updates April 21, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,666,546 - 62,827 in one day
- Total deaths 566,494 - 875 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 391,839 - 1,625 new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,743 - 111 new
- Total deaths 5,428 - 6 new
King county
- Total cases 95,062 - 448 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,621 - 20 in a day
- Total deaths 1,500 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,357 - 90 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,290 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 388 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,236 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 304 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment