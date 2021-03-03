Vaccine information and resources

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Some helpful vaccine information and resources:

If you are looking to get vaccinated or need help to find an appointment for a friend or family member, here are some resources, including two that are community and volunteer driven.
  • WA COVID Vaccine Finder
    • This is another volunteer effort- this time a couple of techies who created a program to search the vaccine sites and allow you to search by your area, although searching by 98155 brought up all the SeaMar, Veterans clinics, and a few western Washington Rite-Aids. 
    • They just added this option: Call or text 425-292-1727 with your ZIP and they will list three nearby clinics with availability. I tried this with zip 98133 and the immediate return listed three Sea-Mar clinics in Bellevue, Seattle, and White Center.
  • Teachers, school related workers, child care providers
    • DOH is working quickly to get clarity from the Biden Administration to ensure roll-out in our state will result in ample vaccine supply through various providers and equitable access for education and childcare workers. Vaccine supply will likely primarily be delivered through the federal pharmacy program, and the directive indicates all vaccine providers should prioritize these workers.
    • Pharmacies in the program: 
Over 65? Senior Center has pop up clinics. See previous article.

Telephone line for blind and low vision residents See previous article

Interview series for deaf and hard of hearing See previous article



Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  