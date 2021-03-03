Vaccine information and resources

Getting Vaccinated in King County

King county webpage

Find a COVID shot Washington – Facebook Page

This is a group of volunteers who are matching individuals with vaccine sites. See previous article.

WA COVID Vaccine Finder

This is another volunteer effort- this time a couple of techies who created a program to search the vaccine sites and allow you to search by your area, although searching by 98155 brought up all the SeaMar, Veterans clinics, and a few western Washington Rite-Aids.



They just added this option: Call or text 425-292-1727 with your ZIP and they will list three nearby clinics with availability. I tried this with zip 98133 and the immediate return listed three Sea-Mar clinics in Bellevue, Seattle, and White Center.

For our Seattle readers: some information on how and where to get vaccinated at http://seattle.gov/vaccine . Teachers, school related workers, child care providers

DOH is working quickly to get clarity from the Biden Administration to ensure roll-out in our state will result in ample vaccine supply through various providers and equitable access for education and childcare workers. Vaccine supply will likely primarily be delivered through the federal pharmacy program, and the directive indicates all vaccine providers should prioritize these workers.



Pharmacies in the program:



Albertsons / Safeway - appointments here





Costco





Health Mart Pharmacies - locator





Rite Aid





Kroger / Fred Meyer





Walmart

Over 65? Senior Center has pop up clinics. Senior Center has pop up clinics. See previous article





blind and low vision residents Telephone line forresidents See previous article





deaf and hard of hearing See previous article Interview series for













If you are looking to get vaccinated or need help to find an appointment for a friend or family member, here are some resources, including two that are community and volunteer driven.