Public Health denies request for a fixed vaccination site and vaccine supply in Shoreline

An eligible senior receives vaccine left from

the Shoreline Fire department's daily rounds.

Photo by Mike Remarcke Public Health – Seattle and King County has denied Shoreline Fire District's request to provide vaccine for a fixed vaccination site in Shoreline.





Once fully operational, such a site has the potential of administering up to 1,000 vaccinations a day.



They made a request to Public Health for approval and guarantee of a supply of vaccine so they can move forward. While Public Health supports the efforts to establish a fixed vaccination site, they denied the request to supply the vaccine.



Shoreline Fire District will continue to seek partners who will provide vaccine to a fixed vaccination site in Shoreline.



Currently, there are no large, fixed vaccination sites in all North King County. As the supply of vaccine grows, having large, fixed vaccination sites will play a critical role in getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.



Shoreline Fire District has been operating a mobile vaccination unit in Shoreline, vaccinating some of our most vulnerable residents living in adult family homes. At the end of each day, the Fire Department has delivered its surplus supply of vaccine to the Senior Center where a wait list of seniors ready to receive their dose awaits.



They are ready to move this partnership to the next level and set-up a fixed vaccination site if they can find a partner to supply the vaccine.



The City of Shoreline supports these efforts and will do what it can to help make it successful.









Shoreline Fire District, Shoreline-Lake Forest Senior Center, and the Shoreline School District have been working together to establish a fixed vaccination site at the Senior Center.