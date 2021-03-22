Hundreds gather at Unite Against Hate demonstration on Hwy 99 in Edmonds

Monday, March 22, 2021

LFP resident holds sign at rally
Photo by Sally Yamasaki
Several hundred people from Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and other local cities gathered along Hwy 99 in Edmonds' International District to show support for Asian American, immigrant, and Pacific Islander community members who have been subjected to increased hate and violence.

LFP residents went as a group
Photo by Sally Yamasaki
People gathered along the sidewalks near Ranch 99 market, and lined both sides of Highway 99 from 220th to 228th.

Among them were Lake Forest Park residents Dan Benson, Sara Betnel, Ross Baarslag-Benson, Lee Rolfe, Rob and Nancy Graves, and Sally Yamasaki.

Speaker addresses the crowd
Photo by Sally Yamasaki
Organizer Karin Mei Butler of Edmonds was interviewed by Larry Vogel for My Edmonds News.com:


“We’re here in response to the horrific surge in hate crimes directed against Asians, and to express our outrage. 
"The violence we’ve seen this week in Atlanta is heartbreaking, and is only the latest in the disturbing increase in crimes against Asians nationwide.

“We will continue to work with diversity commissions throughout the area, and working to get representation on City Councils,” she continued. 
“We hope this can lead to greater perspective so that everyone can be represented in our communities. 
"It’s not about specific groups of people – it’s about a greater humanity.”

Organizers worked in partnership with Edmonds Diversity Commission, Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition and the Lynnwood DEI Commission.



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  