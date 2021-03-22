Hundreds gather at Unite Against Hate demonstration on Hwy 99 in Edmonds

Several hundred people from Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and other local cities gathered along Hwy 99 in Edmonds' International District to show support for Asian American, immigrant, and Pacific Islander community members who have been subjected to increased hate and violence.

People gathered along the sidewalks near Ranch 99 market, and lined both sides of Highway 99 from 220th to 228th.





Among them were Lake Forest Park residents Dan Benson, Sara Betnel, Ross Baarslag-Benson, Lee Rolfe, Rob and Nancy Graves, and Sally Yamasaki.





Speaker addresses the crowd

Photo by Sally Yamasaki Organizer Karin Mei Butler of Edmonds was interviewed by Larry Vogel for My Edmonds News.com:




