Hundreds gather at Unite Against Hate demonstration on Hwy 99 in Edmonds
Monday, March 22, 2021
|LFP resident holds sign at rally
Photo by Sally Yamasaki
People gathered along the sidewalks near Ranch 99 market, and lined both sides of Highway 99 from 220th to 228th.
Among them were Lake Forest Park residents Dan Benson, Sara Betnel, Ross Baarslag-Benson, Lee Rolfe, Rob and Nancy Graves, and Sally Yamasaki.
|Speaker addresses the crowd
Photo by Sally Yamasaki
“We’re here in response to the horrific surge in hate crimes directed against Asians, and to express our outrage.
"The violence we’ve seen this week in Atlanta is heartbreaking, and is only the latest in the disturbing increase in crimes against Asians nationwide.
“We will continue to work with diversity commissions throughout the area, and working to get representation on City Councils,” she continued.
“We hope this can lead to greater perspective so that everyone can be represented in our communities.
"It’s not about specific groups of people – it’s about a greater humanity.”
Organizers worked in partnership with Edmonds Diversity Commission, Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition and the Lynnwood DEI Commission.
