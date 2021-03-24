Case updates March 22, 2021
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
United States
- Total cases 29,708,385 - 55,902 in one day
- Total deaths 540,503 - 986 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 356,536 - 550 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,195 - 41 in a day
- Total deaths 5,186 - 3 in a day
King county
- Total cases 85,733 - 536 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,232 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,455 - 3 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,090
- Total hospitalizations 1,208
- Total deaths 376 - no change
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,069
- Total hospitalizations 187
- Total deaths 92
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 282 - no change
- hospitalizations 17
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment