Case updates March 22, 2021

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

United States 
  • Total cases 29,708,385 - 55,902 in one day
  • Total deaths 540,503 - 986 in one day

Washington state   
  • Total cases 356,536 - 550 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 20,195 - 41 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,186 - 3 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 85,733 - 536 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,232 - 17 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,455 - 3 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,090 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,208 
  • Total deaths 376 - no change

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,069 
  • Total hospitalizations 187 
  • Total deaths 92 

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 282 - no change
  • hospitalizations 17 
  • deaths 4 - no change

