National Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Day is Monday March 29th

Highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war;

Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens:

Highlight the technology, science and medical advances made during the war; and

Recognize contributions by our Allies.

National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day recognizes all U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, for their service regardless of their location. The commemoration makes no distinction among veterans who served in-county, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years.The Shoreline Veteran’s Association’s Ceremony included a Parade of Service Flags, by veteran representatives of each of the Armed Services.The national anthem was performed by nine year old Symphony Ames of Snohomish WA. Reading of the history of the Shoreline Recognition Plaza was by American Legion Commander Larry Fischer, and the reading of the history of Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Day was by CPO Earl Thompson, USN (Ret.).The Governor’s proclamation was read by MG John Natterstad, USAVR, Commander of the 10th Region, of the U.S. Volunteers-Joint Service Command. The keynote speaker was Col. David Gibson, USAF (Ret); a combat pilot during the Vietnam War, who gave an inspirational talk on his and others' heroic service in Vietnam.A special Vietnam Commemorative Wreath was laid in remembrances of the over 58,000 U.S. military personnel who were lost in the war. The Honor Guard from VFW Post #1040, under the command of Mr. Frank Martinez, fired the three round volley, and bugle Echo Taps was played by Mr. Glenn Ledbetter and Scout Brody Rees.Pastor Steve Ulmer (a former Lt, USCG and Vietnam veteran) offered prayers to all. All local area Vietnam veterans attending were honored at the wreath laying. The overall program was emceed by MG Raymond Coffey, USAVR and Chair of the Shoreline Veterans’ Association. Video and photography was by CPO Ronald Jones, USNVR.