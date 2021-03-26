Shoreline Public Schools BIPOC Job Fair for teachers and certificated staff









This virtual event is open to everyone but will have a special focus on the school district’s interest in and commitment to diversifying their teacher and certificated workforce. This is the first of several job fairs the district will host to attract and recruit staff for the coming 2021-2022 school year.



The two-hour event will feature a panel discussion with the district’s equity and instruction leaders, students and family representatives and an opportunity to meet their Equity and Family Engagement Department.









Learn more and register to attend the Shoreline Schools BIPOC Job Fair at







Join Shoreline Public Schools on Saturday, April 10 at 10:00am for their BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Job Fair for Teachers and Certificated Staff.