Burning rocket debris viewed in the skies over Shoreline
Friday, March 26, 2021
|Photo taken from Richmond Beach by Frank Kleyn
Bright, burning objects slowly streaked across the sky on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
|Photo by Frank Kleyn
The Seattle Times reported that "Bright lights streaking across Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night were the burning debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket dropping back into Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The rocket was delivering Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, into orbit earlier this week."
