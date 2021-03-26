Burning rocket debris viewed in the skies over Shoreline

Friday, March 26, 2021

Photo taken from Richmond Beach by Frank Kleyn

Bright, burning objects slowly streaked across the sky on Thursday, March 25, 2021. 

Photo by Frank Kleyn

The Seattle Times reported that "Bright lights streaking across Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night were the burning debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket dropping back into Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The rocket was delivering Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, into orbit earlier this week."



Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  