Letter to the Editor: It's time for us to be there for our parks

Brugger’s Bog not only serves a diverse community, but it’s also located within the Lyons Creek Watershed. Salmon return here each year after a long ocean journey to spawn in a vast area of creeks.





Developments have brought in paved parking lots, changing the direction and flow rates of many streams. Streams following the terrain toward Lake Washington are constantly evolving. During seasonal rainfall, Brugger’s Bog playground sits for months in a seasonal pond wanting to become a bog once again.





Families arriving at the park must turn back with hopes for drier days. A new safe and accessible playground, areas to join others for ball games, and a peek at fish in the stream with children anxious to learn more about their own “backyard” wild space would be made possible with Shoreline Parks Prop 1.





Our parks have been here for us during the past, present and now through COVID. It’s time for us to be there for our parks. Volunteer, share your park photos with homebound neighbors and locate parks on your next walk. You might find a green gem of your own. VOTE YES on Shoreline Parks Prop 1 for now and future generations who need a place to discover the outdoors.



Marla Tullio

Washington Native Plant Steward

After 37 years as a marine biologist, I switched gears to the world of native plants. Thanks to a joint training program with the City of Shoreline and Washington Native Plant Society, I became a volunteer steward. At the time, several parks were designated for restoration. I chose Brugger’s Bog, a hidden gem located in the NE corner of Shoreline. Having driven by many times, I was surprised that I had never noticed the existing meadow and forest! I became aware of the neighborhood with working families in nearby apartments AND a playground with “issues.”