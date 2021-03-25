Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Records Clerk
Thursday, March 25, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 04/06/21 11:59 PM
The Records Clerk performs records management tasks. Under general supervision, performs physical file maintenance, indexes files, performs data entry, images records, and ensures appropriate retention of records in accordance with State requirements and policies and procedures, and carries out authorized disposition of records.
This is a temporary part-time position that will work on-site up to 29 hours per week during regular business hours through December 2021.
Job description and application
