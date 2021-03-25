Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Records Clerk

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Records Clerk - temporary part-time

CLOSING DATE: 04/06/21 11:59 PM

The Records Clerk performs records management tasks. Under general supervision, performs physical file maintenance, indexes files, performs data entry, images records, and ensures appropriate retention of records in accordance with State requirements and policies and procedures, and carries out authorized disposition of records.

This is a temporary part-time position that will work on-site up to 29 hours per week during regular business hours through December 2021.


