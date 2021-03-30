Explore your creative side in Shoreline Community College's online photography classes

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Join professional photographer and facilitator Lara Grauer in an upcoming digital SLR photography class with Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!

Dust off your "fancy" camera and finally learn how to use it in Digital SLR Photography for Beginners

You'll explore what the different settings on your DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) or mirrorless camera can do and how to get creative by making purposeful choices.

The course will cover basic topics such as: shooting modes, exposure, lighting and composition, depth of field, aperture, shutter speed, flash, and more. Each week, you will practice the techniques taught in class and observe and critique work from fellow classmates.

If you already understand the basics of how your camera works, check out Images with Impact: Intermediate DSLR Photography and explore topics such as: lighting, composition, color theory, and story-telling in a collaborative online environment.

You’ll learn how to put these elements into practice and approach your photography intentionally so your work begins to reflect the images you see in your mind. Each week, you’ll practice a new idea that builds on your previous knowledge. Bit by bit, you’ll become a more deliberate photographic artist.

Prerequisites: Students must have a DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) or mirrorless camera with both automatic and manual controls, and the ability to remove and switch out lenses. (Only 1 lens is needed, but it must be removable.) 

Students will also need the ability to transfer images to a device - either by using a cable connection or a memory card reader - to share their work.

Classes begin as early as April 6, 2021 and registration is open now! Click on the links above to see the full course descriptions and register, or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



