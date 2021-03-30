Case updates March 28, 2021

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

   Vaccine Phase Finder Vaccine Locations
Vaccine Phase Finder will no longer be required as of March 31, 2021


Case updates March 28, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 30,085,827 - 47,464 in one day
  • Total deaths 546,704 - 560 in one day

Washington state   
  • Total cases 362,385 - 1,270 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 20,441 - 78 in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,226 - 8 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 87,567 - 185 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,303 - 15 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,461 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,560 - 48 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,226 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 377 -  -1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,092 -  6 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 186 -  -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 290 - 4 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  