Case updates March 28, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Vaccine Phase Finder will no longer be required as of March 31, 2021
United States
- Total cases 30,085,827 - 47,464 in one day
- Total deaths 546,704 - 560 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 362,385 - 1,270 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,441 - 78 in a day
- Total deaths 5,226 - 8 in a day
King county
- Total cases 87,567 - 185 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,303 - 15 in a day
- Total deaths 1,461 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,560 - 48 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,226 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 377 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,092 - 6 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 186 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 290 - 4 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
