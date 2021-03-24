King county vaccine update
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
From Seattle and King County Public Health
We know it can be hard to keep up with the vax numbers these days, so we'll be more regularly bringing you the latest on our vaccination progress.
A few nuggets from this week (as of Mar 23):
🔹 31% of King County residents ages 16+ have started the vaccine series (received their first dose)
🔹16.5% of King County residents ages 16+ are now fully vaccinated.
🔹 As of last Wednesday, 3/17, vaccine eligibility expanded to pregnant people, people living w/ disabilities, and high-risk critical workers in certain industries.
🔹 Next Wednesday, 3/31, vaccine eligibility will be extended even further, to: people with two or more comorbidities; people between the ages of 60-64; workers in restaurants, food service, manufacturing and construction; and those living in congregate settings.
🔹 It’s great news that more people are now eligible to be vaccinated, BUT vaccine supply has not yet caught up with this expansion in eligibility. We have just one first dose for every 8 eligible residents.
🔹 We know this is frustrating, but hope is on the horizon. In April and May, the national vaccine supply will increase and it will get easier to get a vaccination appointment!
~ Check out kingcounty.gov/covid/vaccine for the latest ~
