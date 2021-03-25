Shoreline Public Schools Foundation Annual Spring Event

Thursday, March 25, 2021


The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

Annual Spring Event!

Although we can’t join together at the
Shoreline Center,
we can join together and support
opportunities for educational success!

Your participation in this year’s fundraiser
will help raise $125,000 to support summer learning and grants 
for the 2021-2022 school year.


Donate today and help provide
opportunities for educational success!

Please click below to participate in this year’s Spring Event.
 




Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
