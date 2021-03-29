LFP Garden Club April 13th Zoom meeting with speaker Christina Pfeiffer

The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will meet on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 10am on zoom. The speaker will be Christina Pfeiffer on:





Christina Pfeiffer is a horticulture consultant, instructor and garden writer with 35 years years experience in landscape management and arboriculture.





She's a guest speaker at the NW Flower and Garden Show. She co-wrote Pacific Northwest Gardening Month-by Month with Mary Robson.









If interested email She teaches in the department of horticulture at Edmonds Community College and South Seattle Community College.If interested email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom link and password.







Facing an overgrown garden can elicit a desire to cut it all way back. Avoid the perils of that temptation with an approach that combines pruning techniques and timing with the natural growth habit of garden trees and shrubs for beautiful results.