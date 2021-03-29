LFP Garden Club April 13th Zoom meeting with speaker Christina Pfeiffer

Monday, March 29, 2021

The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will meet on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 10am on zoom. The speaker will be Christina Pfeiffer on:

How to Prune the Over Grown Garden - for a new lease on plant life. 

Facing an overgrown garden can elicit a desire to cut it all way back. Avoid the perils of that temptation with an approach that combines pruning techniques and timing with the natural growth habit of garden trees and shrubs for beautiful results.

Christina Pfeiffer
Christina Pfeiffer is a horticulture consultant, instructor and garden writer with 35 years years experience in landscape management and arboriculture. 

She's a guest speaker at the NW Flower and Garden Show. She co-wrote Pacific Northwest Gardening Month-by Month with Mary Robson. 

She teaches in the department of horticulture at Edmonds Community College and South Seattle Community College.

If interested email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom link and password.



Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  