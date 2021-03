Holy Week at First Lutheran Richmond Beach

Join First Lutheran Richmond Beach for Holy Week.





Three online services via our YouTube feed, plus a Prayer Walk on the church grounds.





Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 4, 10:00 am, posted online



A service of Holy Communion.



FLRB's YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfJjTgQ1M-4k1lXxbMDa_oA









