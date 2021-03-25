Holy Week at First Lutheran Richmond Beach

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Join First Lutheran Richmond Beach for Holy Week. 

Three online services via our YouTube feed, plus a Prayer Walk on the church grounds.

Palm Sunday
Sunday, March 28, 10:00am, posted online

A service of Holy Communion.

Maundy Thursday
Thursday, April 1, 7:00pm, livestream

A service of Holy Communion.

Good Friday: "Walk With Jesus" Prayer Walk
Friday, April 2, 4:30 - 6:30pm

Participate in a Prayer Walk at FLRB (18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177)

Communion served at one of the outdoor stations.

Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 4, 10:00 am, posted online

A service of Holy Communion.

FLRB's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfJjTgQ1M-4k1lXxbMDa_oA




Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  