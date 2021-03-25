Holy Week at First Lutheran Richmond Beach
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Three online services via our YouTube feed, plus a Prayer Walk on the church grounds.
Palm Sunday
Sunday, March 28, 10:00am, posted online
A service of Holy Communion.
Maundy Thursday
Thursday, April 1, 7:00pm, livestream
A service of Holy Communion.
Good Friday: "Walk With Jesus" Prayer Walk
Friday, April 2, 4:30 - 6:30pm
Participate in a Prayer Walk at FLRB (18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177)
Communion served at one of the outdoor stations.
Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 4, 10:00 am, posted online
A service of Holy Communion.
FLRB's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfJjTgQ1M-4k1lXxbMDa_oA
