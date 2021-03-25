Agenda for Shoreline council meeting March 29, 2021

Shoreline City Council

The agenda for the March 29, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following:

Hopelink – Rent Assistance - $137,771

Center for Human Services – Mental Health Case Management - $78,179

Lake City Partners – Rent Assistance – $100,000





The CARES Act allocated $322,398 in CDBG-CV Round 3 funds for the City of Shoreline. King County, which manages planning and administration of the funds with HUD on behalf of Shoreline, is estimated to retain $6,448 (2%); providing a total of $315,950 to allocate to eligible programs. Staff is proposing the following funding plan for this CDBG-CV funding:All services are in response to the COVID-19 emergency.The City Council discussed the Preliminary 2021 Docket, as recommended by the Planning Commission, on March 15, 2021. Council is scheduled to adopt the Final 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket. Prior to its adoption, Council may also consider and move proposed amendments to the Docket. Staff has provided amendatory motions in the staff report for Council’s use, if needed.The assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District (RWD) set for April 30th requires that the City of Shoreline develop and implement a new municipal code chapter to establish its governing authority by which the City will own and operate the wastewater utility.At the City Council’s annual Strategic Planning Workshop, which was held March 5 and 6, 2021, the Council discussed their proposed 2021-2023 Council Goals and Work Plan. The Council Goals continue to focus on achievement of Vision 2029 and being a sustainable city in all respects.--Pam Cross