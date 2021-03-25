Agenda for Shoreline council meeting March 29, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Shoreline City Council
The agenda for the March 29, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following:
Action Item 8(a) PUBLIC HEARING and Discussion on the Community Development Block Grant Round 3 Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act
The CARES Act allocated $322,398 in CDBG-CV Round 3 funds for the City of Shoreline. King County, which manages planning and administration of the funds with HUD on behalf of Shoreline, is estimated to retain $6,448 (2%); providing a total of $315,950 to allocate to eligible programs. Staff is proposing the following funding plan for this CDBG-CV funding:
- Hopelink – Rent Assistance - $137,771
- Center for Human Services – Mental Health Case Management - $78,179
- Lake City Partners – Rent Assistance – $100,000
Action Item 8(b) Action on the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket
The City Council discussed the Preliminary 2021 Docket, as recommended by the Planning Commission, on March 15, 2021. Council is scheduled to adopt the Final 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket. Prior to its adoption, Council may also consider and move proposed amendments to the Docket. Staff has provided amendatory motions in the staff report for Council’s use, if needed.
Study Item 9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 928 and Resolution No. 474 – Repealing Ordinance No. 780 and Resolution No. 417 - to Provide for a New Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 13.05 and Wastewater Financial Policies
The assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District (RWD) set for April 30th requires that the City of Shoreline develop and implement a new municipal code chapter to establish its governing authority by which the City will own and operate the wastewater utility.
Study Item 9(b) Discussing the 2021-2023 City Council Goals and Work Plan
At the City Council’s annual Strategic Planning Workshop, which was held March 5 and 6, 2021, the Council discussed their proposed 2021-2023 Council Goals and Work Plan. The Council Goals continue to focus on achievement of Vision 2029 and being a sustainable city in all respects.
--Pam Cross
Coping with virtual meetings:
- Click here to watch live streaming video of the Meeting on shorelinewa.gov
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony Pre-registration is required by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment Written comments will be presented to Council and posted to the website if received by 4:00pm the night of the meeting; otherwise they will be sent and posted the next day.
