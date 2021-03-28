Eat a sub at any Jersey Mike's on Wednesday and your money will go to Seattle Children's Hospital

Our 4 locations tend to go a step further to encourage greater donations. A $5 donation and you get a Free Regular sized sub on your next visit. A $3 donation gets a Free Chip and Drink or a $1 gets you a -$1 off on your next visit.

Of course, just coming in for lunch on 3/31 and you’re donating.



During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s nationwide hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.



Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for charities where their stores are located.







