Eat a sub at any Jersey Mike's on Wednesday and your money will go to Seattle Children's Hospital
Sunday, March 28, 2021
ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
EAT A SUB, HELP A CHARITY
41 Seattle Area Jersey Mike’s Locations Will Donate
100% of Sales to Seattle Children's Hospital
Wondering what to eat and like helping others? Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 31 and grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup. Any way you slice it, 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.
That’s right – on March 31, the hardworking teams at 41 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Seattle area will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Seattle Children's Hospital. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.
All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On March 31 Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!
Wednesday, March 31, 2021– All day!
10am to 9pm
Locations in Washington here. Locally, we have Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village, 206-546-9050. (Across from Costco) 1289 N. 205th St
|Aurora Village location
Steve Berry, who owns the AV store as well as stores in Mukilteo, Redmond/Overlake, and Lynnwood, says that
During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s nationwide hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.
Our 4 locations tend to go a step further to encourage greater donations. A $5 donation and you get a Free Regular sized sub on your next visit. A $3 donation gets a Free Chip and Drink or a $1 gets you a -$1 off on your next visit.Of course, just coming in for lunch on 3/31 and you’re donating.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for charities where their stores are located.
