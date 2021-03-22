Case updates March 20, 2021 - state numbers not updated on weekend

Monday, March 22, 2021

Case updates March 20, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 29,613,017 - 60,558 in one day
  • Total deaths 539,038 - 777 in one day

Washington state - not updated  
  • Total cases 354,782 
  • Total hospitalizations 20,082 
  • Total deaths 5,174 

King county - not updated
  • Total cases 85,283 -  -- since yesterday 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,203 - -- since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,452 - -- in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
  • Total cases 21,018 -  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,204 - 
  • Total deaths 376 - 

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
  • Total cases 2,056 - 
  • Total hospitalizations 188 - 
  • Total deaths 91 - 

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 282 - 
  • hospitalizations 16 - 
  • deaths 4 - 


