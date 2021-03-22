Case updates March 20, 2021 - state numbers not updated on weekend
Monday, March 22, 2021
United States
- Total cases 29,613,017 - 60,558 in one day
- Total deaths 539,038 - 777 in one day
Washington state - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- Total cases 354,782
- Total hospitalizations 20,082
- Total deaths 5,174
King county - not updated
- Total cases 85,283 - -- since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 5,203 - -- since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,452 - -- in one day
- Total cases 21,018 -
- Total hospitalizations 1,204 -
- Total deaths 376 -
- Total cases 2,056 -
- Total hospitalizations 188 -
- Total deaths 91 -
- cases 282 -
- hospitalizations 16 -
- deaths 4 -
