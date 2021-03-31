Thank you from the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

THANK YOU!

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

is incredibly grateful for all the contributions to our Spring Event.

Spring Event 2021!

This community's commitment to supporting our students and promoting learning in our schools is amazing.





The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) partners with the Shoreline Public Schools and the community to build awareness and fund learning opportunities that help support the best possible education for all students in the Shoreline Public Schools.





Our annual grant program allows the district to more broadly celebrate the diversity within our community and address the inequities that many students and families face. Additionally the grant program provides the means to connect resources, experiences and opportunities to the learner.