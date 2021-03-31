Thank you from the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

THANK YOU!

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation 
is incredibly grateful for all the contributions to our Spring Event.

Spring Event 2021!

  • Two donors provide $20,000.00 in challenge gift funds!
  • There were 228 donations!
  • $87,547 has been raised so far! Which is 70% of our $125,000.00 goal.

This community's commitment to supporting our students and promoting learning in our schools is amazing.

If you would like to help us meet our goal, DONATE HERE


The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) partners with the Shoreline Public Schools and the community to build awareness and fund learning opportunities that help support the best possible education for all students in the Shoreline Public Schools.

Our annual grant program allows the district to more broadly celebrate the diversity within our community and address the inequities that many students and families face.  Additionally the grant program provides the means to connect resources, experiences and opportunities to the learner.



Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  