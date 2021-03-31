Thank you from the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
THANK YOU!
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
is incredibly grateful for all the contributions to our Spring Event.
Spring Event 2021!
- Click to see the 19 community members who rallied as fundraisers for the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation!
- Two donors provide $20,000.00 in challenge gift funds!
- There were 228 donations!
- $87,547 has been raised so far! Which is 70% of our $125,000.00 goal.
This community's commitment to supporting our students and promoting learning in our schools is amazing.
If you would like to help us meet our goal, DONATE HERE
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) partners with the Shoreline Public Schools and the community to build awareness and fund learning opportunities that help support the best possible education for all students in the Shoreline Public Schools.
Our annual grant program allows the district to more broadly celebrate the diversity within our community and address the inequities that many students and families face. Additionally the grant program provides the means to connect resources, experiences and opportunities to the learner.
