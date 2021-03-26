Third Place Books: Read Asian-American writers, support our Asian-American community
Friday, March 26, 2021
From March 26 - April 4 Third Place Books will donate 20% of the sales from these books to API Chaya (a local non-profit organization that seeks to end systemic violence in our communities). Learn more about them here.
Below are some of our favorite recent books by Asian-American writers - many of whom are local.
My Unforgotten Seattle (Hardcover)From one of the great cultural historians of the Pacific Northwest, both a personal memoir and historic chronicle of the struggles, the influence of Asian-Americans on the establishment, growth and development of Seattle.
By Ron Chew, Carey Quan Gelernter (Foreword by)
$39.95
ISBN: 9780295748412
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: International Examiner - October 1st, 2020
A ruthlessly honest, emotionally charged exploration of the psychological condition of being Asian American, by an award-winning poet and essayist.
By Cathy Park Hong
$18.00
ISBN: 9781984820389
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: One World - March 2nd, 2021
Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning (Paperback)
This bestselling memoir that investigates the mysteries and complexities of her own transracial adoption “should be required reading for anyone who has ever had, wanted, or found a family” (Celeste Ng, author of Little Fires Everywhere).
By Nicole Chung
$16.95
ISBN: 9781948226370
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Catapult - October 15th, 2019
All You Can Ever Know: A Memoir (Paperback)
A “comprehensive…fascinating” (The New York Times Book Review) history of Asian Americans and their role in American life, by one of the nation’s preeminent scholars on the subject.
By Erika Lee
$22.00
ISBN: 9781476739410
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Simon / Schuster - August 16th, 2016
The Making of Asian America: A History (Paperback)
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In (Hardcover)
By Phuc Tran
$27.99
ISBN: 9781250194718
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Flatiron Books - April 21st, 2020
For anyone who has ever felt like they don't belong, Sigh, Gone is an irreverent, funny, and moving memoir of assimilation woven together with poignant themes from works of classic literature.
Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations (Paperback)A bold, wry, and intimate graphic memoir about American identity, interracial family, and the realities that divide us, from the acclaimed author of The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Dancing.
By Mira Jacob
$20.00
ISBN: 9780399589065
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: One World - March 24th, 2020
Interior Chinatown: A Novel (Vintage Contemporaries) (Paperback)Winner of the National Book Award for Fiction 2020, this is a deeply personal novel about race, pop culture, immigration, assimilation, and escaping the roles we are forced to play.
By Charles Yu
$16.00
ISBN: 9780307948472
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Vintage - November 17th, 2020
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners (Hardcover)
By Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illustrator)
$17.99
ISBN: 9780062915627
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: HarperCollins - January 5th, 2021
Joanna Ho’s tender yet powerful words and Dung Ho’s vibrant illustrations inspire readers to recognize their own beauty and strength, igniting a revolution of self-discovery and confidence in this New York Times bestseller.
When You Trap a Tiger: (Winner of the 2021 Newbery Medal) (Hardcover)
By Tae Keller
$16.99
ISBN: 9781524715700
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Random House Books for Young Readers - January 28th, 2020
Local author and winner of the Newberry Medal, this uplifting story brings Korean folklore to life as a girl goes on a quest to unlock the power of stories and save her grandmother.
The Magic Fish (Paperback)
By Trung Le Nguyen
$16.99
ISBN: 9781984851598
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Random House Graphic - October 13th, 2020
This is an amazing Young Adult graphic novel that deals with the complexity of family and how stories can bring us together.
Displacement (Hardcover)
By Kiku Hughes
$24.99
ISBN: 9781250193544
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: First Second - August 18th, 2020
In this amazing Young Adult graphic novel, from local author and illustrator Kiku Hughes, a teenager is pulled back in time to witness her grandmother's experiences in WWII-era Japanese internment camps.
Hello, Universe (Paperback)
By Erin Entrada Kelly, Isabel Roxas (Illustrator)
$8.99
ISBN: 9780062414168
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Greenwillow Books - April 7th, 2020
Winner of the Newbery Medal! Acclaimed author Erin Entrada Kelly’s award-winning and bestselling novel for middle grade readers is a funny and poignant neighborhood story about unexpected friendships.
Heiress Apparently (Daughters of the Dynasty) (Hardcover)
By Diana Ma
$17.99
ISBN: 9781419749964
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Amulet Books - December 1st, 2020
From local author Diana Ma, this is first book in an epic and romantic young adult series following the fictionalized descendants of the only officially recognized empress regent of China.
