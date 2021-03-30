One of Shoreline’s oldest churches open for Easter Week services

Photo by John Bates Berean Bible Church will hold three services for Easter weekend with both in-person services and streaming online. Berean Bible Church will hold three services for Easter weekend with both in-person services and streaming online.





Good Friday Service on Friday, April 2, 2021 will be at 6:30pm.





There will be two services for Easter on April 4th. Services will be held at 9:00am and at 11:00am.





Children’s Program will be offered only for the first service at 9:00am.









As the church resumes in-person services, anyone planning to come to either of the three services is asked to register to assist in planning for capacity so that everyone who wants to attend can be accommodated.



To register, please either use the church’s website at



Pandemic protocols will be in place with masks required and social distancing.



This Easter weekend is also a historic time for Berean. Pastor Jim Shemaria and his wife Teresa will be closing out a 37-year ministry at Berean where Jim was also a charter member along with his mother in 1964. Pastor Jim was Christian Education Minister from 1984 and then Senior Pastor from 1993 to the present. He will deliver his last sermon on Easter weekend.



Two pastors will be helping during the transition while the church seeks a senior pastor to replace Pastor Jim. Pastor John Spooner will be interim pastor while Dr. Jim Carlson will assist the church leadership during the interim in its search for a new pastor. Dr. Carlson served as Christian Education Minister from 1966 through 1971.



Berean Bible Church is located at

All are welcome.As the church resumes in-person services, anyone planning to come to either of the three services is asked to register to assist in planning for capacity so that everyone who wants to attend can be accommodated.To register, please either use the church’s website at https://www.berean-shoreline.org/in-person-services/ for information and to register or call the church office at 206-363-1466.Pandemic protocols will be in place with masks required and social distancing.This Easter weekend is also a historic time for Berean. Pastor Jim Shemaria and his wife Teresa will be closing out a 37-year ministry at Berean where Jim was also a charter member along with his mother in 1964. Pastor Jim was Christian Education Minister from 1984 and then Senior Pastor from 1993 to the present. He will deliver his last sermon on Easter weekend.Two pastors will be helping during the transition while the church seeks a senior pastor to replace Pastor Jim. Pastor John Spooner will be interim pastor while Dr. Jim Carlson will assist the church leadership during the interim in its search for a new pastor. Dr. Carlson served as Christian Education Minister from 1966 through 1971.Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St at the corner of 1st Ave NE and N 185th St. For more information, please go to www.berean-shoreline.org or call the church office at 206-363-1466.





--Bob Junell











