After the storm

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Sunday's storm rolled in as predicted and those of us in the convergence zone got it all. Wind coming at intervals with occasional gusts that knocked over anything loose. Small branches down in the streets and yards. Pounding hail.

Hailstones covered the ground in Kirkland
Photo by KC

In Everett the hail stayed on the ground starting in the afternoon and the wind blew over barbeques. In north Kirkland, also in the convergence zone, the hail covered the ground.

Photo by Diane Hettrick

But in north Shoreline at the same time, only remnants of the hail were on the ground.

The black clouds dissipating in Lee's photo were solid and low just a short time before and covered the entire convergence zone.



Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  