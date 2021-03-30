After the storm

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Sunday's storm rolled in as predicted and those of us in the convergence zone got it all. Wind coming at intervals with occasional gusts that knocked over anything loose. Small branches down in the streets and yards. Pounding hail.





Hailstones covered the ground in Kirkland

Photo by KC



In Everett the hail stayed on the ground starting in the afternoon and the wind blew over barbeques. In north Kirkland, also in the convergence zone, the hail covered the ground.





Photo by Diane Hettrick





But in north Shoreline at the same time, only remnants of the hail were on the ground.



The black clouds dissipating in Lee's photo were solid and low just a short time before and covered the entire convergence zone.













