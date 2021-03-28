WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued for Sunday, rain/snow possible Sunday night

Windy day in Shoreline

Photo by Carl Dinse





A wind advisory for the greater Seattle area including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The wind advisory is in effect from Sunday 12pm until 6pm. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a

What: Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected Sunday afternoon.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected Sunday afternoon. Where: Everett and vicinity, Tacoma area, Hood Canal area, Seattle and vicinity and Bremerton and vicinity.

Everett and vicinity, Tacoma area, Hood Canal area, Seattle and vicinity and Bremerton and vicinity. When: From Noon to 6pm PDT Sunday.

When: From Noon to 6pm PDT Sunday. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. We have a fairly strong storm system moving through the area Sunday. Aside from the gusty winds we are also expecting a quarter to a half inch of rain.





Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well in the mix of weather for Sunday. Behind the cold front is much colder air, expected to get cold enough for some rain and snow mix Sunday night into Monday morning.





Bottom line: Stormy day for Sunday with strong winds, rain, slight chance of a thunderstorm. Sunday night brings a slight chance of some snow and rain mixed, but no accumulations are expected.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











