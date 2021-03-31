LFP Citizens Commission to hold session on proposed fire department merger Wednesday

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Citizens Commission is a volunteer group not affiliated with the City of Lake Forest Park

At Wednesday night's Lake Forest Park Citizens Commission Meeting, we will have a Presentation from the Northshore Fire District on Proposition #1- the Proposed Ballot Measure to Merge Northshore Fire (King County Fire Protection District #16), into the Woodinville Fire & Rescue District.

We will also allow for Questions, Clarifications, and Answers, in addition to Pro and Con Statements, comments, and opinions.

This event is open to everyone.

According to those involved, it can make a difference to the future of Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, Bothell Fire, and Woodinville Fire and Rescue.

The event will start at 5:00pm and continue to 8:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
People are welcome to attend at any time, and leave at any time.

The Google Meet Link is:
https://meet.google.com/dxv-pwqd-imm



