LFP Police Report March 25, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Lake Forest Park Police Department





Selected itemsOfficers assisted Seattle Police and King County with a drive-by shooting at 145th and SR522 when the suspect vehicle was seen fleeing north on Bothell Way. Seattle had jurisdiction after officers determined that the shooting occurred on the Seattle side of 145th.Officers responded to the burglary of a home in Lake Forest Park which was under renovation. There were obvious signs the suspect had “moved in” along with drug usage. After the initial response, the suspect returned to gather her belongings. The homeowner managed to stall the suspect until officers returned. The suspect resisted arrest and gave a false name. She was cleared medically and booked into jail.While officers were taking a suspect into custody for a shoplift, they received a 911 call about a subject pointing a gun at cars on Bothell Way. It was later determined the caller was likely an accomplice of the suspect in custody on the theft charge, attempting to get the suspect released while officers responded to a more serious crime. It didn't work.Street racers drove through the city without any incident. One driver was stopped and ticketed by an LFP officer. WSP and King County (along with other agencies) have been tracking the group to disrupt the illegal behaviors. During a traffic stop officers took the driver into custody for an unrelated criminal traffic violation. During the arrest officers discovered large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills, packaging materials and a scale. The suspect was released at the scene, all the narcotics were seized, and the case was forwarded to detectives for charging.