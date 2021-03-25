Case updates March 23, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
United States
- Total cases 29,769,325 - 58,922 in one day
- Total deaths 541,289 - 778 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 357,499 - 963 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,233 - 38 in a day
- Total deaths 5,200 - 14 in a day
King county
- Total cases 86,037 - 408 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,241 - 21 in a day
- Total deaths 1,456 - 4 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,171 - 94 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 1,211 - 1 in two days
- Total deaths 377 - 1 in two days
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,072 - 7 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 in two days
- Total deaths 92 - 1 in two days
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 282 - no change
- hospitalizations 16 - -1
- deaths 4 - no change
