Case updates March 23, 2021

Thursday, March 25, 2021

United States 
  • Total cases 29,769,325 - 58,922 in one day
  • Total deaths 541,289 - 778 in one day

Washington state   
  • Total cases 357,499 - 963 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 20,233 - 38 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,200 - 14 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 86,037 - 408 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,241 - 21 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,456 - 4 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,171 - 94 in two days 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,211 - 1 in two days
  • Total deaths 377 - 1 in two days

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,072 - 7 in two days 
  • Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 in two days 
  • Total deaths 92 - 1 in two days 

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 282 - no change
  • hospitalizations 16 - -1 
  • deaths 4 - no change



