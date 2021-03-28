Washington State PTA Reflections Arts Competition winners from Shoreline Schools

Sunday, March 28, 2021

My friends live all around the world.
I matter because I'm being friends with everyone in all skin color in the world.
Alina Li, Highland Terrace Elementary
People's Choice Award

Congratulations to our Washington State PTA Reflections Arts Competition winners

  • Angelina Vaughn - Award of Excellence-Literature, Kellogg Middle School
  • Lauren Atherton- Award of Excellence-Film Production, Kellogg Middle School
  • Boon Dumstrong- Outstanding Interpretation-Literature, Kellogg Middle School Special Artist Category
  • Eliana Megargee - Award of Excellence-Visual Arts, Shorewood High School

There were 604 entries submitted at the state level, from 27 PTA councils with 180 local PTA submissions moving to the state level. 

All "Outstanding Interpretation" State awardees have been forwarded to the National competition and winners in each category on May 1st. 

Boon Dumstrong's literature submission, including the braille translation, is heading to Nationals!

Introductory statement from Kellogg's Boon Dumstrong


Boon Dumstrong's literature entry is going to the National competition


Boon's literary submission in Braille


To view the winners from Shoreline Schools check out the slideshow posted on the Shoreline PTA Council website: http://www.shorelinepta.org/reflections.html

We also want to congratulate our People's Choice Award winner, Alina Li from Highland Terrace.

The Reflections Theme next year 2021-22 will be: "I Will Change The World By..."



