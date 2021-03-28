Washington State PTA Reflections Arts Competition winners from Shoreline Schools

My friends live all around the world.

I matter because I'm being friends with everyone in all skin color in the world.

Alina Li, Highland Terrace Elementary

People's Choice Award





Angelina Vaughn - Award of Excellence-Literature, Kellogg Middle School

- Award of Excellence-Literature, Kellogg Middle School Lauren Atherton - Award of Excellence-Film Production, Kellogg Middle School

- Award of Excellence-Film Production, Kellogg Middle School Boon Dumstrong - Outstanding Interpretation-Literature, Kellogg Middle School Special Artist Category

Eliana Megargee - Award of Excellence-Visual Arts, Shorewood High School









All "Outstanding Interpretation" State awardees have been forwarded to the National competition and winners in each category on May 1st.





Boon Dumstrong's literature submission, including the braille translation, is heading to Nationals!





Introductory statement from Kellogg's Boon Dumstrong

Boon Dumstrong's literature entry is going to the National competition





Boon's literary submission in Braille









We also want to congratulate our People's Choice Award winner, Alina Li from Highland Terrace.



There were 604 entries submitted at the state level, from 27 PTA councils with 180 local PTA submissions moving to the state level.