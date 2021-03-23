Coordinated Vaccine Transportation Helpline

Tuesday, March 23, 2021


Hopelink Mobility Management, in partnership with RARET and the King County COVID Vaccine Mobility Task Force, has announced the launch of the Coordinated Vaccine Transportation Helpline.

Callers can receive individualized support for themselves or the rider they are helping through either an online intake form or by calling the Coordinated Vaccine Transportation Helpline. The phone line will operate Monday – Friday from 8:30am to 4:00pm.

Questions? Reach out to Sara Sisco via ssisco@hopelink.org.

You can also visit the website, www.findaride.org/covid to find out more information about available services or email mobility@hopelink.org


