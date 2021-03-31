Mountlake Terrace man dies in one car, high speed collision
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
On Tuesday morning, 2am, March 30, 2021, a Mountlake Terrace man, 19 year old Spencer A. Mudaliar, crashed his vehicle on the off ramp to the bus barn just south of NE 175th on southbound I-5.
He was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle drove up the embankment and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
Mudaliar was declared dead at the scene. It was not apparent if drugs or alcohol were involved and he was wearing his seatbelt.
|The off ramp was open, the scene was cleared, but traffic was still backed up
Crews blocked the off ramp for the emergency response and ensuing investigation.
This caused a distraction that backed up southbound traffic to Lynnwood, even after the scene was cleared at 7:45am.
