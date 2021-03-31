Mountlake Terrace man dies in one car, high speed collision



On Tuesday morning, 2am, March 30, 2021, a Mountlake Terrace man, 19 year old Spencer A. Mudaliar, crashed his vehicle on the off ramp to the bus barn just south of NE 175th on southbound I-5. On Tuesday morning, 2am, March 30, 2021, a Mountlake Terrace man, 19 year old Spencer A. Mudaliar, crashed his vehicle on the off ramp to the bus barn just south of NE 175th on southbound I-5.





He was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle drove up the embankment and hit a tree before coming to a stop.





Mudaliar was declared dead at the scene. It was not apparent if drugs or alcohol were involved and he was wearing his seatbelt.





The off ramp was open, the scene was cleared, but traffic was still backed up





Crews blocked the off ramp for the emergency response and ensuing investigation.





This caused a distraction that backed up southbound traffic to Lynnwood, even after the scene was cleared at 7:45am.











